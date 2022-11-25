How to edit Heart Rate Zones on Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra

Colin Jenkins -
AppleApple Watch

Heart rate zones are important for understanding and managing your intensity during a workout or race. Here’s how to edit them on the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Your Apple Watch will set default Heart Rate Zones using your health data to estimate them. This will get more accurate overtime, but if you already know what they here, here is how to edit them manually:

To edit your Heart Rate Zones:

  • Go to the app menu on your watch;
  • Select Settings app;
  • Scroll to bottom, select ‘Workout;’
  • Select ‘Heart Rate Zones;’
  • Select ‘Manual;’
  • Tap zone 2, 3, or 4, and enter the lower and upper heart rate (BPM) limits.

This can also be done via the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

  • Open the Apple Watch app;
  • Tap My Watch;
  • Select Workout;
  • Select Heart Rate Zones;
  • Select ‘Manual;’
  • Tap zone 2, 3, or 4, and enter the lower and upper heart rate (BPM) limits.

Suggested articles:

Add Connect The Watts to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

Apple

Apple Watch

About the Author

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
Wearables compared: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Garmin Fenix ...
How to use Waypoints on Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ult...
How to use Backtrack on Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ult...
Best 2022 Black Friday Deals: Smart watches and wearabl...
How to create custom workouts on Apple Watch and Apple ...
The Pixel Watch: Why you should be concerned
Peloton app is now available on Wear OS
Pixel Watch – What was Google thinking?
Load more...
Show More Comments