Refurbished Peloton Bikes are on sale for under $1,000 until October 30

Colin Jenkins
Peloton
Peloton Bike Sale

Looking to treat yourself with some home exercise equipment for the holidays? Then you may want to consider Peloton’s current refurbished bike sale. Refurbished versions of both the Original Peloton Bike and Bike+ are now on sale for $500 off including free shipping and delivery.

In the past, Peloton’s refurbished sales were usually reserved for current digital members, but not anymore. The current sale is available for anyone looking to purchase a Peloton Bike.

Both the refurbished versions of the original Bike and Bike+ are available:

  • Original Peloton Bike: $995 ($1,445 new)
  • Peloton Bike Bike+: $1,995 ($2,445 new)

These refurbished Peloton Bikes come with free shipping, delivery, a 12-month limited warranty, and the option to get an extended warranty. You can find the deal and even more details here.

If you want to know the differences between the two Peloton bikes, you can check out an article/video we made on that here.

And, if you want to know if the Peloton Bike+ is worth the extra $1,000, we put our thoughts down on the topic, which you can read or watch here.

