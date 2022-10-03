The “Irish Yank” Daniel McKenna leaves Peloton

Daniel McKenna is the next coach to leave Peloton. McKenna has been noticeably absent on both Peloton and social media since mid-September. This morning, Peloton officially announced that the “Irish Yank” will no longer be coaching.

McKenna was brought to teach Peloton classes on the Tread, in addition to strength classes. His most popular classes, however, may have been his “Sent It” bootcamps.

This is the second Peloton instructor to leave this year since new CEO Barry McCarthy was brought on. However, unlike the previous instructor Chase (who we think was likely dropped for low class ratings), that does not seem to be the case here.

Let us know in the comments what you think, and if you were a fan on Daniel McKennas.

Suggested articles:

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: