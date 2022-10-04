Marge gets a Peloton Bike in latest ‘Simpsons’ episode

It was only a matter of time before The Simpsons took their crack at making fun of the at-home fitness phenomenon led by Peloton. In the latest episode of The Simpsons, titled “One Angry Lisa,” the storyline centers around Homer’s purchase of a “Pedalon” for Marge’s birthday.

The episode of The Simpsons holds nothing back as it relentlessly makes fun of Peloton culture, and the company itself. From Homer getting upsold with absurdly high-priced accessories, to Marge’s addiction to one of the instructors, it feels pretty spot on.

While its no Sex and the City/Big death, it does have its amusing bits. Here’s a small clip of the show below:

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Simpsons without some chaos. Eventually Marge watches takes a “private Pedalon session,” (only $299!), where she watches Homer show up and fight the instructor for flirting with Marge.

Did you see you the episode? If so, let us know your favorite part!

See more Nope, definitely not a cult. pic.twitter.com/TacApregNG — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 3, 2022

