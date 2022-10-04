Marge gets a Peloton Bike in latest ‘Simpsons’ episode

Colin Jenkins -
Peloton
diagram

It was only a matter of time before The Simpsons took their crack at making fun of the at-home fitness phenomenon led by Peloton. In the latest episode of The Simpsons, titled “One Angry Lisa,” the storyline centers around Homer’s purchase of a “Pedalon” for Marge’s birthday.

The episode of The Simpsons holds nothing back as it relentlessly makes fun of Peloton culture, and the company itself. From Homer getting upsold with absurdly high-priced accessories, to Marge’s addiction to one of the instructors, it feels pretty spot on.

While its no Sex and the City/Big death, it does have its amusing bits. Here’s a small clip of the show below:

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Simpsons without some chaos. Eventually Marge watches takes a “private Pedalon session,” (only $299!), where she watches Homer show up and fight the instructor for flirting with Marge.

Did you see you the episode? If so, let us know your favorite part!

Suggested articles:

Add Connect The Watts to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is an exercise equipment and media company. It was founded in 2012 by John Foley and launched off a Kickstarter funding campaign…

About the Author

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
Peloton Row classes not coming to app
Peloton Row review – almost the perfect rower
Peloton partners with Hilton to put bikes into 5,400 US...
The “Irish Yank” Daniel McKenna leaves Pel...
Peloton’s new rower is available for pre-order ...
CLMBR partners with five-time CrossFit Games Champion M...
Apple Watch Ultra review: Is it a true sports watch?
Apple AirPods Pro 2 review â fitness tested!
Load more...
Show More Comments