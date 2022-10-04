Marge gets a Peloton Bike in latest ‘Simpsons’ episode

It was only a matter of time before The Simpsons took their crack at making fun of the at-home fitness phenomenon led by Peloton. In the latest episode of The Simpsons, titled “One Angry Lisa,” the storyline centers around Homer’s purchase of a “Pedalon” for Marge’s birthday.
The episode of The Simpsons holds nothing back as it relentlessly makes fun of Peloton culture, and the company itself. From Homer getting upsold with absurdly high-priced accessories, to Marge’s addiction to one of the instructors, it feels pretty spot on.
While its no Sex and the City/Big death, it does have its amusing bits. Here’s a small clip of the show below:
Of course, it wouldn’t be The Simpsons without some chaos. Eventually Marge watches takes a “private Pedalon session,” (only $299!), where she watches Homer show up and fight the instructor for flirting with Marge.
Did you see you the episode? If so, let us know your favorite part!
