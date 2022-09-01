Kim Kardashian joins Peloton in upcoming class series

Peloton’s new class series Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher is out. And, following up after the launch, Kim Kardashian joins for the second class of marathon training. Here’s what to expect with Kim K hopping on the treadmill with Kutcher on September 6.

Peloton may not have a lot going for it lately, as it continues to navigate the post-pandemic environment. But if there’s one thing they do know how to do right, it’s bringing in talent and media. So the latest news is that Kim Kardashian will be jumping into the second class of Peloton and Kutcher’s new series.

Our Future Selves is a partnership between Peloton and Ashton Kutcher as he prepares for his first-ever marathon. He’s running the 2022 New York City Marathon this fall to raise money and awareness for Thorn, which builds technology to defend children from sexual exploitation.

Episode 1 of Our Future Selves with Kutcher dropped on August 30, and now it’s surfaced that for episode 2, Kim Kardashian will be the special guest. Members can join on Peloton via the Tread and digital app this coming Tuesday, September 6.

The special series includes 10 weeks of classes with other special guests including Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney, Chris Paul, and more.

Here’s how Peloton describes Our Future Selves:

“To help him get through the finish line and his first ever marathon, Kutcher is partnering with Peloton. Kutcher – a passionate Peloton Member – documents his journey for a special 10-part class series, Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher, where some of Peloton’s inspirational instructors coach Kutcher and special guests for the big race, getting him marathon ready.”

Kutcher is aiming to raise $1,000,000 for Thorn to help protect children through the marathon and special Peloton series. Check out more about Team Thorn here.

