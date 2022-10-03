Peloton partners with Hilton to put bikes into 5,400 US hotels

Peloton has announced a new partnership with Hilton which will expand the reach of their popular bike beyond the home. All 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the United States will keep at least one Peloton Bike available in their fitness center before the end of the year.

Peloton’s announcement comes as their stock has continued to sink to an all-time lows. This morning, it dipped under $7 US Dollars per share.

Peloton shared the news in this press release, which says:

Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) announced an industry-first partnership, making Hilton the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 award-winning brands. By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels – from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria – will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center….

The press release continues will details on special rewards that Hilton Honors members will receive:

In addition, through this partnership, Hilton Honors members will have access to special offers, including a Peloton App trial. Starting today until January 1, 2023, U.S.-based members of Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program, Hilton Honors, who are first-time Peloton users can receive a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App, which offers thousands of live and on-demand classes – all with no equipment needed; as well as receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products.

The preferred pricing for Hilton Honors members provides $100 off a Peloton Bike, Bike+, or Tread purchase, and $25 off a purchase of the Peloton Guide.

To get these discounts, you must be a first-time Peloton user. In other words, existing Peloton members do not qualify for these special offers. You can find more details here.

