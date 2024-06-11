watchOS 11 may be the best Apple Watch update in years [video]

During its WWDC keynote, Apple announced many of the new features being added to the Apple Watch with watchOS 11.
While watchOS 11 may not come with a ton of new features, the updates that are being are some of the most impactful. Check out the video below as we dive into it!
Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more connected fitness news, updates, tips, and guides.
Suggested articles:
- How Apple Watch compares with Garmin in 2024
- WHOOP Band – why I’m still wearing it after two years
- Testing Fitness with Apple Vision Pro
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.