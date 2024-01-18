Lululemon hires Gap’s Jonathan Cheung as new global creative director

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels.com

Earlier this week, lululemon announced it is bringing Jonathan Cheung on board as its new global creative director. Cheung has decades of experience that he is bringing to lululemon’s design team. Keep reading below the fold for more details.

Athleisure giant, lululemon, has brought Jonathan Cheung in as its new global creative director. With years of experience in the fashion industry working as an advisor and a consultant, Cheung has worked with Gap, Mattell Inc., Levi Strauss & Co. – now, with lululemon, he will lead the company’s global design team and will report to Sun Choe, lululemon’s chief product officer.

Within the role of global creative director, Cheung will be in charge of molding lululemon’s global creative strategy while simultaneously creating a roadmap for product design that highlights an “inspiring creative vision” (via Fashion United). For his part, Cheung is very much looking forward to his new role:

I’ve been forever fascinated by physical culture and design, so Lululemon feels like a calling. I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to work on high-quality beautiful products and learn new things with brilliant people.

Lululemon has also brought on JJ Collier – who will report to Cheung – to oversee the men’s and women’s outwear teams. Collier is the founder of the design consultancy Collier Brands. Prior to his own consulting firm, Collier was a senior designer with Ralph Lauren, Salomon, and Snyder Active Sports.

Sun Choe, lululemon chief product officer:

Jonathan and JJ have proven track records in product innovation and their leadership will accelerate our goal of delivering products that both disrupt the industry and resonate with consumers, while building upon the expertise we have in creating technical innovations. I’m thrilled to have Jonathan’s deep understanding of global consumer needs guiding our creative vision, and excited to see how JJ’s technical design expertise continues our growing outerwear offering.

