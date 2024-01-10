This minimalist at-home gym blends calming colors and natural light

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Pexels.com

At Connect the Watts, we are always putting exercise, physical fitness, and wellness at the forefront, and we love seeing the at-home gym spaces in which people workout. Today’s setup is brought to us by ZNSO Architecture, an architect consultant based in Kuwait. This at-home gym focuses on a soft color palette, a greenery wall, and tons of natural light. Head below for more details.

Let’s take a look at what ZNSO Architects created for this home gym:

Favorite features

The focal point of this home gym setup is the foliage wall which serves as a colorful accent wall amidst neutral colors. I love any space that brings an outdoor palette indoors, and that’s exactly what this space is doing, creating an instantly calming effect as you are getting ready to exercise. I like that the elliptical is facing the outdoors as well, giving the user something to look at other than themselves.

Another key feature I love about this home gym is the mirror that is opposite the window. Not only is the mirror reflecting even more light into an already naturally well-lit space, but having a mirror in a home gym is, for me, essential. Without a mirror to look into, you’d be unable to check your form to make sure you are doing an exercise correctly; it’s too easy to injure yourself while working out, and without a coach or 1:1 trainer to give you queues on your form, a mirror is the next best thing.

Also noteworthy – no television in this space! I love that, especially because so many at-home gyms have a television as a focal point. Having a television in this particular setup would, I think, take away from its indoor/outdoor vibe, and I’m thrilled that the designers didn’t mount one on a wall.

Suggestions for improvement

I don’t know that it’s necessary to have an elliptical and a treadmill, seeing as they both work out similar parts of your body. If it were my space, I’d replace the treadmill with a rowing machine and keep the elliptical exactly where it is. Additionally, I see a rack of plates, but I don’t see where the plates attach to or belong. Maybe there’s a barbell behind the door?

Cost breakdown

Oma Treadmill – $400

Yosuda Elliptical – $300

Bumper Weight Plate Set – $270

Home Gym Mirror – $160

Lifeline Kettle Bell – $127

Dumbbell Pair (25 lbs.) – $85

Artificial Bamboo Tree – $85

Laguna Yoga Mat – $50

Plate Rack – $38

URBNFit Exercise Ball – $17

Total cost: $1,532

Connect the Watts’ Take

For $1,500, you can’t beat the equipment or the look of this at-home gym setup. It’s calming, it’s versatile, and it won’t break the bank. What do you think? What would you add, replace, or eliminate? Let us know in the comments below.

