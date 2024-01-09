This home gym setup will motivate you to train for your first competition

Photo by Lukas on Pexels.com

Because we at Connect the Watts value exercise, physical fitness, and health, we love seeing home gyms that inspire people to want to work toward their personal fitness goals. Mai Saad, an Interior Designer based in Egypt, has created a state-of-the-art home gym that would motivate anyone, no matter how little they may want to exercise. Head below for more details.

Check out the masterpiece of a home gym that Mai Saad designed for a client in Cairo, Egypt:

Favorite features

There is a lot to love about this moody, dimly-lit home gym, but the first things I noticed were the motivational quotes, as they are clearly meant to grab your attention. I like the idea of working out while surrounded by walls that say, “Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you!” and “Never give up.” While those wouldn’t be my first choice of motivational quotes, I like the idea of them generally speaking. The black, red, and white LED color scheme gives this setup a more serious vibe, which would make me feel more dedidated about my workout as I stepped into this space.

I love the punching bag and boxing gloves (this home gym setup was likely designed for someone who boxes, or someone who wants to learn how to box) because even with all of the other equipment present, you could focus solely on the punching bag and get in a full-body workout in less than 30 minutes. Another feature I appreciate is that Saad and her team made sure the treadmill faced the window, allowing the person using the treadmill to get a view of the outside world.

There is so much you can do in this home gym, and I love the options provided. You can run, you can stair step, you can box, you can bike, you can lift, you can push. The exercises are truly endless.

Suggestions for improvement

The hill I’m going to die on, it seems, is having a television as a focal point of an at-home gym setup. I understand wanting to watch a game or a show while working out, and I also understand that a TV can look sleek and modern (as it absolutely does in Saad’s design). However, I’d love to see something that is more functional, such as a magnetic whiteboard where someone could track their stats, workouts, goals, and so on and so forth, rather than a television.

Cost breakdown

Treadmill – $520

Exercise bike – $260

Dumbbell Rack – $255

Stair stepper – $208

Punching bag setup, including gloves – $120

Barbell Weight Set – $100

“Don’t Quit” LED sign – $45

LED Dumbbell Light – $30

Stability ball – $15

Total cost: $1,553

Connect the Watts’ Take

This is a gorgeous gym that would satisfy any fitness enthusiast’s needs due to the sheer number of pieces of hardware available, from a stair stepper to a punching bag to a treadmill to an exercise bike. The motivational quotes are a nice touch, and I love that everything sticks to the color theme.

