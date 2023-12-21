Evie Ring now eligible for HSA/FSA reimbursement

Evie Ring, the newest smart ring on the market, is now eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) reimbursement. Head below for more details.

Evie Ring, HSAs, & FSAs

Evie Ring today announced that their smart ring, designed with women at the forefront, is now eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursement.

An HSA account is a program that acts as a savings account, allowing you to set aside money on a pre-tax basis for certain qualified medical expenses. HSAs can cover anything from deductibles, co-pays, prescriptions, health and wellness-related expenses, therapy, and more. An FSA account is similar – allowing you to take money out of your paycheck to put in an account that can be used for qualified medical expenses – except FSAs have lower contribution limits, and HSAs rollover year-to-year.

Evie Rings are now eligible for reimbursement through your FSA/HSA provider.

What does it mean for you?

If you own an Evie Ring, or are thinking about getting an Evie Ring, you can apply to get your ring reimbursed by your provider. According to Evie Ring, you can use your receipt to seek reimbursement, but you need to check first with your provider on specific details. With the end of the year coming up, if you shop now for an Evie Ring with funds left in either your HSA or FSA account, you may be able to use that money towards the purchase of your Evie Ring.

Evie Ring, explained

Evie Rings’s mission is to bring customers a trusted and personalized whole-health solution, giving women the power to take control of their unique health journey. Using medical-grade sensors to track your activity, steps, calories, sleep, mood, and menstrual cycle, the Evie Ring provides accurate feedback allowing users to better understand their health, allowing for more informed health-related decisions. Buy yours here for $269.

