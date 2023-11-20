Long-awaited Evie Ring now available for pre-order

Evie Ring, the smart ring for women’s health, today launched the availability of the newest connected health tracker on the market. Pre-orders went live at 12:00 p.m. EST, and shipping is expected to begin in January 2024. Head below to learn more about how Evie Ring hopes to revolutionize the smart ring space.

Evie Ring sets itself apart

When it made its debut at CCS in 2022, details about the Evie Ring were vague; it was unclear what the ring would be called or which specific features it would include. It was only made clear that it would cost less than an Oura Ring and wouldn’t charge owners a subscription fee, two things that set it apart from Oura, on top of the fact that it would be focusing on women’s health, further widening the gap between Evie Ring and Oura Ring.

During CCS 2023 back in January, Movano provided conference attendees with a closer look at the Evie Ring. When the conference concluded, Evie Ring walked away with 10 “Best of CES 2023” awards from various publications, including USA Today, CNN, Wired, Digital Trends, Tom’s Guide, and more.

The market for connected health-tracking technology got a bit bigger today with the debut of the Evie Ring – what makes it special on the market is its focus on women’s health, which varies differently from its competitors that don’t delineate between women and men’s data in the same way. Designed with women’s health in mind, the Movano Health-backed Evie Ring puts an emphasis on big picture data for women rather than individual “activity scores.”

Like other pieces of connected technology available – Apple Watches, Oura Rings, Whoops – the Evie Ring uses biometrics to help monitor and report back on a variety of data. The Evie Ring will track sleep stages and duration, heart rate varilability, resting heart rate, blood oxygen saturation health, skin temperature, steps taken, calories burned, and offers users the ability to track their menstrual cycles and moods.

Debuting into a competitive space may prove to be a challenge for Evie Ring, but they’ve come prepared. Additional Evie Ring features includes:

An award-winning open design.

Personalization with dynamic goal adjustment.

An industry-first Daily Summary that celebrates daily wins.

AI-based insights based on analyzing multiple data points.

The Evie Ring also boasts 4+ days of battery life and can fully charge in 60 minutes; additionally, there’s a portable charging case that can hold 10 or more ring charges, allowing users to charge their Evie Ring wherever they are.

You can purchase the Evie Ring exclusovely online on Evie Ring’s website. The ring comes in three colorways (Silver, Gold, Rose Gold) and costs $269.

