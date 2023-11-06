Evie, a smart ring designed for women, available November 20

Entering the smart ring market with the likes of Oura and Circular, the Evie smart ring is setting itself apart as the first medical-grade wearable with a women-specific design and a mission to match. Using biometrics to track heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycles, and more, Evie will be available for purchase on November 20.

Evidence-centered data

First introduced at CES 2022, Evie is backed by Movano Health, a company that specializes in medical devices made to be as accessible as possible. At that time almost two years ago, the smart ring didn’t have a name.

Speaking to Digital Trends, Dr. John Mastrototaro, the CEO of Movano Health, said of the name “Evie”:

We spoke to a lot of women about a lot of different names, and this particular one bubbled up to the top… it’s really derived from the word ‘evidence’ because we want the ring and the technology to deliver trusted evidence to women.

Part of Evie’s mission is to provide women with data they can use with their coaches, doctors, and family; in a recent blog entry from their website, this information can be used to “help connect the dots between how you feel and what is going on in your body.”

To ensure that the Evie smart ring made sense for its target demographic (women ages 30-70), Mastrototaro brought in a range of expert female advisers to help with commentary on women’s health in addition to hiring women in executive roles at the company itself. While I don’t believe that hiring women deserves a round of applause, it would be notable (and awkward) if Dr. Mastrototaro hadn’t surrounded himself with the people for whom the Evie smart ring was made.

Image via Everyday Health

Features designed with women in mind

Playing on the busyness of a woman’s day-to-day life, features on the Evie smart ring include heart rate variability, heart rate tracking, oxygen saturation, mood tracking, menstrual tracking, active minutes, sleep patterns, calories burned, and more.

For those who purchase the Evie ring, a companion app will also need to be downloaded. But unlike other smart ring companies, Evie isn’t going to make users pay a monthly fee to access the app’s data.

Image via Mashable

The Evie ring will come in sizes 5-11, and the ring itself has a flexible design to accommodate swelling or other fluctuations in finger sizes. Priced at $269, the Evie smart ring will be available to purchase here starting on November 20.

Related