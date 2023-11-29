Peloton testing French subtitles

Connected fitness company Peloton seems to be in its beta-testing phase of French subtitles during its classes. This would be an update that is over two years in the making for the smart fitness company and a welcome one, especially if Peloton wants to become more accessible to a wider range of current members as well as potential members. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Peloton’s testing of French subtitles.

During a town hall back in 2021, Rob Barker, Peloton’s general manager of Peloton Commercial, was making note of various industry trends, including how to retain and attract members, how to maintain meaningful brand partnerships, and so on. He also hinted at French-language classes coming to Peloton.

According to Pelo Buddy:

The talk also covered some Peloton topics, and Rob made an interesting reveal, seeming to share that Peloton will be adding French language classes. No additional details or timeline were provided for Peloton’s French language launch. Rob had been discussing Peloton’s international growth, when he shared how Peloton had recently expanded into Australia, as well as added new languages: Spanish & French.

Again, this was in 2021, and now, as we near the end of 2023, Peloton members have noticed the addition of French subtitles even if they hadn’t turned subtitles on to begin with.

Image via Pelo Buddy

Currently, Peloton offers subtitles in three languages – English, Spanish, and German – which coincide with the languages of instruction offered for Peloton members. To add French to its repertoire would be an obvious win for Peloton, as it would allow them to expand their reach across French-speaking cities and countries worldwide.

