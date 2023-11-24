Peloton sets two Guinness World Records, but not without difficulty

While much of the country was preparing their favorite dish for Thanksgiving, yesterday Peloton set out for gold in an attempt to grab two Guinness World Records, and they succeeded – but with serious technical glitches along the way. Keep reading to learn more about Peloton’s attempt at setting two new Guinness World Records.

During its 10th annual “Turkey Burn” event, Peloton set its sights on breaking two world records – the largest live cycling class and the largest live running class.

It was Robin Arozn’s 45-minute cycling class yesterday at 10:00 a.m. EST that broke the world record for the largest live cycling class, with Peloton reporting 33,579 people in virtual attendance. As for the largest live running class, the Peloton app showed 13,562 live during Alex Toussaint’s Turkey Burn Run, which took place just prior to Arozn’s cycling class at 9:30 a.m. EST. While the official numbers have yet to be reported, they should be right around what the Peloton app communicated to members. According to Pelo Buddy:

While the official number for the record has not yet been released, the Peloton app showed over 13,562 people live during the class. Note that the Guinness record (as noted below from 2017) might require people to have participated for a certain amount of time, so the official record number could be lower than that.

While this is exciting news for Peloton to have set two Guinness World Records, members experienced significant technical difficulties during the live cycling class ride. This setback prompted Peloton’s CEO, Barry McCarthy, to release a statement on Peloton’s Facebook page.

According to McCarthy, over 37,000 people were able to participate, while it’s unclear how many couldn’t get in. “The number of members trying to join the ride overwhelmed our technical infrastructure and we were unable to support all those attempting to participate in the class,” he [McCarthy] said. The Peloton status page notes “elevated errors with live classes” for about an hour starting just a few minutes after the class kicked off, and resolving at 11:07AM ET. Some users who got into the event also noted technical issues while it was live.

Peloton definitely had an eventful day yesterday, and we are eager to see the official number count once Guinness releases them.

