Meet the three new Peloton Power Zone instructors

Peloton’s popular Power Zone classes have just upgraded with three additional instructors: Hannah Frankson, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Charlotte Weidenbach. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these all-powerful women.

What is a Power Zone?

A Peloton Power Zone is an output range – or, put differently, a measurement of how hard you’re working while exercising. There are seven power zones in total, each representing a target output. According to One Peloton, during a Power Zone Ride:

Your instructor will cue a specific zone, which will direct you to hit the corresponding output range on your Bike by adjusting your cadence or resistance. The harder you pedal, the more your output increases, allowing you to advance to a higher power zone. On the other hand, you’ll recover from tough efforts in a lower Power Zone by lowering resistance and slowing your legs. By using these customized output zones as a guide, you will be able to see and feel yourself improve as each zone becomes easier to achieve over time.

Hannah, Tunde, and Charlotte are the first additions to Peloton’s Power Zone classes since June of ’22, and these ladies are ready to make you sweat.

Hannah Frankson

Hannah was already a cycling and tread instructor with Peloton, so she is only a “new” instructor of Power Zone rides.

From her time spent as a competitive triple jumper to training alongside Olympic athletes, Hannah grew an appreciation for the power and strength hidden within. This passion eventually led her to fall in love with making exercise fun for everyone. Through music, sweat and a real sense of fun Hannah brings a unique energy and self belief to every session. All you have to do is show up! Hannah is based in the UK and teaches live classes from our London studio. onepeloton.com

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde is not only a Peloton instructor but is also a New York Times bestselling author and a Nike athlete. In a previous career as a celebrity makeup artist, Tunde learned she had a knack for teaching others.

Tunde’s mission is to inspire and motivate other people to believe in the impossible. After years of struggling with her weight and self-confidence, Tunde fell in love with fitness and the doors it opened for her… Tunde brings an unparalleled positive energy to the Bike, fueled by personal experiences, perseverance and powerful playlists. There’s no doubt you’ll leave her classes feeling on top of the world. onepeloton.com

Charlotte Weidenbach

Based in Germany, Charlotte is a doctor of physiology and a Peloton cycling instructor who is all in on Peloton Power Zones. On her Instagram, Charlotte mused, “This is my time to teach what Matt Wilpers taught me – the power of ZONES in our cycling training.”

As the oldest of four siblings, Charlotte has always looked after everyone else. Looking out for and loving herself was something she had to learn first. To her, working out is self-care. As a trained doctor, she knows that every time you work out, you’re doing something good for you. Expect Bike classes full of power and positivity—for Charlotte, limits exist only to be overcome. Onepeloton.com

All three instructors will have their inaugural Power Zone rides later this month.

