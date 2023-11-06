Peloton Tread+ coming to stores November 10

The Peloton Tread+ will be arriving in Peloton retail stores on November 10; customers will be able to test out the new bike, which comes in at a cool $5,995. Head below to learn more about the Peloton Tread+, including features and preordering information.

A fatal recall

On May 5, 2021, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), along with Peloton, announced the recall of 125,000 Peloton Tread+ treadmills because of fatal safety concerns. The recall came after the death of a child – and dozens of other incidents – that were reported as a result of the Peloton Tread+.

The hazard with the treadmills is that adult users, children, pets, and objects can be pulled underneath the rear roller, posing a risk of injury or death. To date, in addition to the reported death, Peloton has received 335 incident reports, including 87 reports of injuries to consumers. cpsc.gov

Now, two and a half years later, Peloton is ready to reintroduce the Peloton Tread+ treadmill to consumers.

Peloton Tread+ features

Stocked full of sleek, gorgeous bells and whistles, the Peloton Tread+ leaves little to be desired. From surround sound to on-screen metrics, the Peloton Tread+ provides users with features they didn’t even know they needed, including:

Lighter, lower-impact steps

Safety key, stop button, and Rear Safety Guard

32-inch tilting touchscreen

20 W built-in soundbar

Intuitive speed knobs

On-screen shortcuts

On-screen metrics

Custom workouts

Personalized recommendations

Scenic runs, and more

Just like with all of Peloton’s hardware – the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Row, the Peloton Tread – Peloton members can participate in workouts that extend beyond the particular piece of machinery that they own, including HIIT classes, yoga classes, strength training, and more.

Head to Peloton’s website, where you can sign up to preorder the Peloton Tread+ this December. Deliveries are expected to begin 6-8 weeks after the presale begins.

