Hyperice X review – the future of contrast therapy

Hyperice, the company behind the popular Hypervolt Massage Gun, Normatec Compression Boots, and a variety of other high-tech recovery tools, has recently released a new version of the Hyperice X. Designed for your shoulder, Hyperice X provides both hot, cold, and contrast therapy. Instantly. On demand. No ice and wires needed.

Hyperice X – video review

Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more connected fitness news, updates, tips, and guides.

There are two adjustable Velcro straps that allow you to quickly find a comfortably snug fit. From here, the Hyperice X can be turned on and adjusted from either the companion app or directly on the device itself.

If you set the Hyperice X to cold, the max setting will bring it down to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit. This feels cold, but not so cold that it feels unbearable for a 20- to 30-minute session.

If you set it to hot, the max setting brings it up to around 113 degrees Fahrenheit. This feels toasty, but it’s not quite as hot as the Hyperice Venom (which is designed for your back), which goes up to 131 degrees. However, when using the Hyperice X for contrast therapy (alternating between hot and cold), the 113 degrees feels a lot warmer than it otherwise would – definitely warm enough to get the full benefits of contrast therapy.

All of this happens pretty fast, as well. When contrasting back and forth, it takes about 60 seconds to go from one end of the spectrum to the other.

You can control the Hyperice X from both its control unit and via the app. The control unit doesn’t have the clearest controls, but it’s pretty simple once you use it a few times. When you use this control unit, the device will automatically go to the maximum temperature on either side of the spectrum.

The app gives you more options, including the ability to adjust this max cold and hot temperature. Using the app allows you to set a timer or select and follow along to some pre-built routines.

In terms of battery life, the Hyperice X will last around 90 minutes, though this depends on whether you use mostly cold or heat. Keeping the device cold consumes more power, so the battery life may be a bit shorter if you mostly use it as an alternative to ice.

If you tend to have issues with either your shoulder or knee (they sell a knee version as well), the Hyperice X is easily one of the most valuable tools you can have. With the ability to instantly heat up the area before training, cool it down afterward, and, of course, use contrast therapy to improve healing and recovery.

Related