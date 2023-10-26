Hydrow, connected rowing brand, partners with George Clooney’s ‘The Boys in the Boat’

Hydrow, the leading connected rowing brand bringing an immersive on-water experience to your home, announced its partnership with the George Clooney-directed movie The Boys in the Boat, hitting theaters on December 25.

The New York Times No. 1 bestselling nonfiction book The Boys in the Boat, by Daniel James Brown, centers around the true story of a rowing crew from Washington University that go on to win the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany. Now, George Clooney has directed the book-to-film adaptation.

The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction book written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. mgm.com

Partnering with the movie release, Hydrow will be unveiling for its members The Boys in the Boat-themed workouts with scenes and content shot on site at Washington University, featuring all-star UW alumni.

Bruce Smith, founder of Hydrow and a former rowing coach of the US National Team, connected deeply with the story of the 1936 Washington University rowing team (via Business Wire):

I see the passion of my rowing teams in this film – individuals that worked harder, smarter, longer, and achieved success together. That’s why we’re thrilled to be an official partner of “The Boys in the Boat,” a film that encapsulates the sentiment of teamwork, the indomitable human spirit and showcases the incredible history of rowing. The transformative power of this sport is undeniable. We see this extraordinary story as a reflection of our Hydrow community and the future of connected fitness.

Hydrow will release its specialized at-home rowing content for members in tandem with the movie release on December 25. Check out Hydrow’s own trailer highlighting its partnership with The Boys in the Boat below, and click here for the official movie trailer.

