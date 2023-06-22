Hydrow announces Apple Watch integration

Hydrow, the connected fitness rowing company, has added a new Apple Watch integration. While still in beta, all Hydrow members can now see and record heart rates in real time during both rowing and circuit workouts.

As with any beta, there’s a chance that everything won’t be perfect. If you do happen to encounter any challenges, please refer to the blog or Apple Watch FAQ linked below, or submit feedback from your Hydrow or the Hydrow app.

The Apple Watch FAQ can be found here.

To test it out for yourself:

Download the Hydrow app to your Apple Watch.

Open the Hydrow app on your Apple Watch and grant the app permissions.

Select a rowing workout on your Hydrow, and in the workout details, tap the Heart Rate Monitor button.

Hydrow should automatically connect to your Apple Watch and display your heart rate on the screen if the app is open.

