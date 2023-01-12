Hydrow adds new circuit training workouts

Hydrow, the connected fitness indoor-rowing company, has added a new type of workout to its platform: circuit training! Continue below to get the full scoop!

Hydrow’s new circuit training option combines strength training and rowing for a full-body, high-intensity workout, similar to boot camp-style training used by fitness studios like Orange Theory and other online programs like Peloton.

These workouts primarily focus on strength training with short periods of rowing mixed in. Some classes focus on body weight movements, and others require dumbbells.

The circuit training workouts will be led by coach Pete Donohoe and Hydrow’s newest coach, Rina Thomas.

Connect The Watts’ Take

It is great to see Hydrow add some additional training options, like circuit training to their class library. Given the popularity of boot camp-style classes in fitness studios, it seems like a smart move to give members a similar experience at home.

Initially, Hydrow has released three 20-minute circuit training classes. This is a shorter time frame than we typically see for this style of workout but may work well for those looking to get in a quick full-body training session, though I personally hope they expand this to longer 45- and 60-minute time frames as well.

What do you think about Hydrow’s newest class type? Will you be trying it out? Let us know in the comments!

Learn more about Hydrow here.

