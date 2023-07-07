How to read books on Peloton [video]

Peloton recently released a beta for the Peloton Bike, Tread, and Row that allows you to work out while watching YouTube TV or Amazon Prime.

The update also gives you the ability to read books on Peloton through Kindle. Here’s how to do it.

Log into your account on either the Peloton Bike, Tread, or Row. Tap on the “More Rides” tab. Choose “Entertainment” and then select Amazon Prime. If you do not see this available, it may be because your account has not been selected for beta access yet. Log into your account on Amazon. Select “All” on the upper left corner. Scroll down and select “Kindle and E-Books.” Select “Kindle for Web” and you should know see your Kindle Library on the screen.

Once you select a book, you can do pretty much anything you could with the regular Kindle app. So you can adjust the size of the font, change the background color, select between different layouts, and even select text to highlight.

