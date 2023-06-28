Peloton adds video game mode ‘Lanebreak’ to the Tread

Starting today, Peloton Tread members will be receiving an update that adds a new video game mode called Lanebreak Tread. This gamified workout challenges users to match and sustain various incline and speed ranges to get the highest score possible. While similar in many ways to the version of Lanebreak already available on the Peloton Bike, the Tread version has some major changes.

Luckily we have been testing it out in beta for the past few weeks and can give you the full scoop!

After receiving the new update, Peloton Tread users will be able to access Lanebreak in the “More Runs” section (where scenic rides and the new entertainment streaming options are available).

When selecting Lanebreak Tread for the first time, users will have the option to take the tutorial, which will cover much of the following:

Members can choose from five difficulty levels for each workout ranging from beginner to expert.

Points can be scored by moving and staying in lanes with visual cues called Moments. Lanes are changed by manually adjusting the incline on the Tread.

Some Moments will require you to follow the Pacer mechanic, which means you’ll need to keep your speed within a specific range to continue earning points.

Using the Tread’s automatic incline feature, there is a new part of the game called Hill Movements. During these, the third lane will visually rise above the others while the tread automatically inclines further.

At times, there will be two lanes to choose from giving members the option to take it easier or push it harder during the workout.

As points get accumulated, you can earn up to three stars for each workout, with the third star being given at around 85% completion.

At launch, there are around 10 levels available. Each are between 5-30 minutes in length with a variety of different music genres and featured artists. Given that the bike version of Lanebreak has received ongoing support with new classes added each week, I would suspect the same will be true here.

Connect The Watts’ Take

After testing out Lanebreak Tread, I have to say that I enjoy it quite a bit. Even more so than the version of Lanebreak currently on the Bike.

With the bike version, I feel like certain elements make Lanebreak feel too much like a game instead of a real training session. Looking at rapid and frequent changes in the output levels on the workout history, it is very easy to tell the difference between a normal class and a Lanebreak ride.

However is not at all the case with Lanebreak Tread. So far, each level feels much more like a real training experience. I think a big reason for that is with the Tread, changes happen a little slower and less frequent. Given the Tread’s history with safety, Peloton definitely does not want to add fast ramp ups in speed that could make the mode unsafe. The outcome of this for me, is that the workouts feel more natural and are now something I am interested in taking as an alternative to regular classes.

The auto incline feature also works really well here. Seeing a lane rise up and down while also feeling it on the incline is something that feels really good. I would love to see something like this added to the bike version for the Peloton Bike+ and its auto adjusting resistance. That may be unlikely to ever happen though, given that the regular Peloton Bike would not able to support it.

While I really enjoy the way this new mode work, it does still feel a bit half-baked as a gamified experience. Games typically have some sort of open loop to keep you wanting to come back for more. Beating an old score or placing higher on the leaderboard is a good example of this and is what Lanebreak currently relies on. But I would love to see more added here, with rewards to earn and unlock. Whether that be new avatars (the Lanebreak Tread has a new stance “Tread Wheel,” which I think looks really strange), or new levels to earn, or backgrounds or really any carrot to chase would work fine here.

Regardless, it seems like Peloton is focused on improving these types of experiences. So I can only hope it continues to add to what is a very good start here.

