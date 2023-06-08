EXR rowing app update: New map and membership plans

The EXR rowing app recently launched a June update, which features a brand new map alongside the announced partnership with British Rowing. Read below to get the full scoop.

The new EXR map is located in the UK rowing hot spot, Henley. The map features five new routes, four sprint segments, and two new unlockable achievements: Thames Raider (silver) and From Henley with Love (gold).

New billing plans have also become available as of the first of June. Now members can choose from a monthly, six-month, or yearly subscription. Additionally, there is also a new family plan which allows for up to three separate accounts.

EXR also announced a new partnership with British Rowing, which is the UK’s governing body for rowing. EXR booths will now be featured at events such as the upcoming British Rowing Master Championships this June.

Additionally, for a limited time, readers of Connect The Watts can now join EXR for 10% off. Just use discount code “CTW” when adding a membership.

Related articles:

Related