Rigsby, Toussaint, Arzón: Peloton’s star instructors tease new books

Peloton’s top instructors, from Cody Rigsby to Alex Toussaint, have turned their motivation-packed cycling classes into a unique brand of stardom, amassing millions of Instagram followers and devoted fans. So it’s no surprise that they’ve created an entire cottage industry of late by parlaying that success into new books on lifestyle and fitness. If you’re looking for a new read to flip through between your Peloton workout sessions, here’s a list of what books are coming out this year.

Ben Alldis’s ‘Raising the Bar’

London’s own Ben Alldis digs deeper into his personal story with his upcoming book, Raising the Bar: How to Push Beyond Your Limits and Build a Stronger Future You, set to be released in the UK on August 31, and in the US on October 17. One of the original UK Peloton coaches, Alldis battled an advanced form of skin cancer in his 20s, right after signing on with the company and soon having to take a break for treatment. Now at the age of 30, he has put some of his life lessons together in a new “narrative motivation book – with practical take homes too – that focuses on lessons and advice about drive, setbacks, defying expectations, support systems, and challenging accepted behaviors.”

Emma Lovewell’s ‘Live Learn Lovewell’

Former DJ turned Peloton superstar, Emma Lovewell, age 35, is planning to release a book on May 2, 2023, titled Lived Learn Lovewell: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection. What to expect? A specially crafted memoir-style motivation book that tells her story of “growing up in a modest home amidst the affluence of Martha’s Vineyard, to struggling with her biracial identity and fitting in, both in the white community and the Asian American community, to health setbacks and relationship challenges, to moving to New York and striving for a career in dance and fitness.”





Alex Toussaint’s ‘Activate Your Greatness’

Fans of one of Peloton’s Alex Toussaint can soon get their hands on his new book, Activate Your Greatness, on October 10. One of the company’s top instructors, Toussaint, age 30, shares his backstory of growing up as a child of Haitian immigrants growing up as one of the few Black kids in East Hampton, his adolescence in military school, to dropping out of college to mop floors at a gym, to becoming one of Peloton’s biggest and brightest. “Part self-help, part memoir, Activate Your Greatness details Toussaint’s mental and physical practices, on and off the bike, that have influenced his daily habits, fueled his motivation, and that have ultimately contributed to his astronomical success and shows readers how they can do the same.”





Cody Rigsby’s ‘XOXO, CODY’

Famed Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, age 35, has teased details about his upcoming book, XOXO, CODY: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide To Self-Love, Relationships, And Tactful Pettiness. Set to be published later this year by Ballantine Books, Rigsby chatted a bit about the book back in January on the Chicks in the Office podcast (and hinted at a ghostwriter, which is pretty standard), but hard facts are unknown at this point. Still, the book promises to chronicle “the author’s journey growing up gay and poor in the South with an addict mom to somehow going from broke dancer to fitness icon, with stories about learning how to handle the scary sh*t, interspersed with Q&As and his rankings on everything from fashion faux pas to celebrity breakups.” Stay tuned for more details.

Just released: Robin Arzón’s ‘Strong Baby’

VP of Fitness Programming and head instructor at Peloton, fan favorite Robin Arzón has recently released her second children’s book, Strong Baby, on February 21. This book is a follow-up to Arzón’s New York Times best-selling Strong Mama, which was released last year and was scribed while she was pregnant with her daughter, Athena. An ultramarathon runner (and author of Shut Up and Run) and former corporate lawyer, Arzón serves up plenty of her signature mantras to help new parents track the first milestones of a baby’s life and leans on movement, play, and family fitness as an essential way of life.

