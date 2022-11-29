Peloton, NordicTrack, and others extend holiday sales

This year, not only did Black Friday deals start earlier than ever, but it seems they may be extended longer as well. Peloton, NordicTrack, Hydrow, and others have all officially extended their Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. Read below to see what deals are still available.

Peloton has extended their holiday sale with discounts available for the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, and Guide. The Peloton Bike and Bike+ are $300 off with an additional $300 off accessories. Both the Peloton Row and Guide are regular price, but each come with $300 of accessories.

The Peloton sale has been extended to December 6.

Check it out here.

NordicTrack has some big discounts extended as well, with up to $1,000 off some of their equipment. The sale includes various Treadmills, the popular S22i and S27i Studio Bikes, Rowers, and more.

The NordicTrack sale has been extended through November 29.

Check it out here.

Hydrow is also extending their biggest sale ever. The regular Hydrow Rower is $500 off with an additional $180 of free accessories included. The new lower-priced Hydrow Wave is $200 off with and additional $270 of free accessories included.

The Hydrow sale has been extended through November 30.

Check it out here.

The Aviron and Ergatta rowers also seems to have their Black Friday deals still available, each with a $350 discount.

Those sales do not have an official extention date, so they could end anytime.

Check out Aviron here.

Check out Ergatta here.

We will be on the lookout to see if other connected fitness devices have extended their sales and will update this page as we find them.

Suggested articles:

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: