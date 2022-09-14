Apple WatchOS 9 fitness update and walk-through [Video]

Apple’s new watchOS 9 has been released for the Apple Watch 4 through Apple Watch Series 8. This is one of the biggest updates ever made to the Apple Watch in terms of new fitness features. Here is a video walk-through with everything you need to know!

Here is the timeline for our Apple WatchOS9 fitness update video:

0:00 Apple WatchOS 9 fitness Intro

0:49 Custom Workout Interface

2:21 New Workout Mode

2:58 Editing Heart Rate Zones

3:42 Low Power Mode Options (x2)

5:22 New Running Metrics on the Apple Watch

6:32 Creating Custom Workouts

7:34 New Compass Features

8:28 Bonus

Subscribe to Connect The Watts for more Connected Fitness News, Updates, Tips and Guides

Suggested articles:

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides: