Apple Watch Ultra – everything you need to know! [video]

Colin Jenkins -
Apple
a close up of a watch

Apple revealed the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, new AirPods Pro 2, and more, but the highlight (at least for me) was the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Between the longer battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and various sports-specific functions of the Apple Watch Ultra, there is a lot to be excited about. With everything included on the Apple Watch Ultra, this could have easily been priced at $1,000.

Let us know what you think about the new Apple Watch Ultra in the comments below!

Add Connect The Watts to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe on YouTube for more Connected Fitness Tech News, Updates, Tips and Guides:

Guides

Apple

About the Author

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility. If you have suggestions for fitness tech that you'd like to see covered or reviewed, feel free to send info over to colin@9to5mac.com
TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS review – jack of all trades!
Hands-on with WearWiz Doctor Pro Blood Pressure Smart W...
Peloton to opt for DIY bike assembly instead of the whi...
Tonal will shut down Los Angeles Studio, focus on new s...
Eight Sleep Pod 3 review: Get ready for your best sleep...
Fitbit removing Mac/PC syncing and music transfer this ...
Kim Kardashian joins Peloton in upcoming class series
Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with rotating 10-inch scree...
Load more...
Show More Comments