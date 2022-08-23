The Normatec Go launches today – providing compression massage on the go!

After recently releasing the upgraded Normatec 3, Hyperice is launching a brand new recovery tool called the Normatec Go. The new Normatec Go is not only smaller and more portable than the original, but also more accessible. At $399, this is by far the lowest price of any product in the Normatec lineup.

Utilizing tech similar to that used by the the original Normatec system, the Normatec Go delivers a dynamic air compression massage to the calf muscles. Its more targeted approach increases circulation while reducing pain and tension in the entire leg.

Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice, says that “Our goal with the Normatec Go was to deliver the same

elevated Normatec experience consumers have loved for years, in a new mobile and price accessible form factor. This product is outstanding for travel, pre or post workout on the go, in game usage on sidelines, court side and dugouts, and is for everyone prioritizing health and wellness.”

With the launch of the Normatec Go, Hyperice adds to its already existing “Go line” which also includes the Hypersphere Mini, Hypervolt Go 2, and Vyper Go.

“The goal with Normatec Go was to give people who love the full Normatec system the ability to use a Normatec anywhere they go.” said Hyperice Founder, Anthony Katz. “By making the system much smaller and fully portable, we also made the technology more accessible to a wider landscape of users so more people can benefit from it.”

Normatec Go features

Features of the Normatec Go by Hyperice include:

The elimination of separate units and hoses or wires connecting to the device

Seven levels of targeted pressure to the calf

Three zones of overlapping gapless 360-degree compression

HyperSync ™ technology, allowing the user to mimic the massage pattern automatically or run separate sessions on each leg

technology, allowing the user to mimic the massage pattern automatically or run separate sessions on each leg Bluetooth® compatibility for connection to the Hyperice App for more customized timing and pressure settings

Up to three hours of battery life on a full charge

TSA approved for carry-on travel, weighing just 1.2 pounds

How the Normatec Go works

The Normatec Go is designed to be worn on the calves, since they are a central aid in the movement of fluid throughout the entire lymphatic system. Many consider the calves a “second heart” due to their ability to push blood up and out of the legs.

The calves play a critical role in circulation and help move deoxygenated blood back up to the heart and lungs from the lower body. Scientific studies have shown there are many benefits of using Normatec:

Increased total and oxygenated hemoglobin

Improved endothelial function (helps which helps control blood clotting, as well as decreased pain sensitivity)

Decreased muscle fatigue after exercise

Increased range of motion

“Normatec has been a staple in our program for over a decade. From managing complex swelling and congestion, to decreasing the session time and training costs for elite athletes, Normatec has always delivered,” said Dr. Kelly Starrett, Athlete Performance and Physical Therapy Advisor (and guest on our Weekly Watt Podcast).

“Normatec Go, however, opens up a whole new world of applications and eliminates barriers to adherence. From an airplane to the car, from the training camp to the team bus, Normatec Go can be utilized anywhere and everywhere and is the new gold standard of improved human function and performance.”

Connect The Watts’ Take

After reviewing both the Normatec 2 and the Normatec 3, I have become a huge fan of these compression massage systems.

While the Normatec Go is more targeted to just the calves, personally that is the area I need the most work. So the fact that I will be able to more easily massage them while I work, or wherever I go, is something I am pretty excited about.

Buy the Normatec Go here.

Keep checking in with Connect The Watts and our YouTube Channel for an upcoming in-depth review of the Normatec Go.

