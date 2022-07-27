Tempo Move price and membership changes are here

Colin Jenkins -
Tempo

Connected fitness company Tempo has announced several significant changes to its price and membership structure. From a new Tempo Move leasing model, elimination of long-term contracts, and launch of one-on-one coaching, there is a lot here to unpack.

The new leasing model by Tempo allows users to now rent a Tempo Move with a membership for a total price of $59 per month.

This is a much lower entry price than before, where the Tempo Move was priced at $495 and required a one-year commitment to a $39/month membership.

Tempo Move lease details

The Tempo Move lease includes free shipping and a 30-day risk-free trial. While there is a $100 deposit required, purchasers will get that amount back if they decide to return the Tempo within the 30-day trial. The $100 is then used to pay for shipping the Tempo Move back when you no longer wish to continue the lease.

The Tempo Move lease includes the following:

  • Weight storage cabinet
  • Tempo Core
  • HDMI & USB-C cables
  • 4 x Weight collars
  • 2 x Dumbbells adjustable up to 25 pounds each

If you want an additional 40 pounds of weights to be included with the Tempo Move, you can opt-in for the “Plus Package” which costs 10 dollars more ($69/month)

Tempo Move comes in both light and dark versions

Tempo one-on-one coaching

The new Tempo Move lease will also include the newly launched one-on-one coaching feature. Members will be able to choose a coach to discuss their own goals and needs during a virtual consultation. The coach will then send personalized workout plans and regularly check in to provide support via the app.

Current Tempo members

For those who already own a Tempo Move or Tempo Studio, not much is changing. The membership fee will remain at $39 per month. Anyone still on a contract will also be switched over to a month-to-month membership.

However, current Tempo members will not receive the new one-on-one coaching. In order to add this feature, members will need to upgrade their membership for an additional fee. Email Tempo for more information on pricing at hello@tempo.fit and to be added to the waitlist. 

Tempo coaching team

Can you still buy a Tempo Studio or Move?

While it is a bit hidden on the Tempo website, it is still possible to purchase a Tempo Studio or Move outright via the accessories page. The Tempo Move costs $495 and the Tempo Studio Starter Package costs $2,495.

Both require a $39 monthly membership to be used.

Also found on the accessories page is the option to buy a refurbished Tempo Studio. The cost for these is $1,600 ($895 off nonrefurbished units) and includes a 3-year limited warranty.

Is the Tempo Move lease a good deal?

The Tempo Move lease is actually a really good deal, especially for those who are not sure that they will stick to it for the long term. Since membership is usually $39, the lease is only an additional $20 per month. That’s not to mention you are actually getting an upgraded membership (which costs more than $39).

That said, if you are sure you are going to continue to use the Move for over two years, then that is where the lease may not be such a great deal.

But given how quickly connected fitness is changing, with newer and more advanced tech coming out each year, I think the lease is not a bad way to go.

Let me know what you think about the new changes to Tempo in the comments below!

Colin Jenkins

Colin lives in Ventura, CA where he runs a Strength & Conditioning facility.
