Forrest ghost racer fitness app for rides and runs gains Apple Watch support

Forrest is an intriguing free fitness app for iPhone that lets users turn runs and rides into custom races. And today the app is getting a nice update with Apple Watch support for all the handy features found on the iPhone version like live stats, audio prompts, virtual opponent times, and more.

Forrest offers the ability to race against your previous results or custom ghost racers for rides and runs. You can choose from preloaded races or create your own and that includes adding multiple virtual racers to compete against.

While in a race, Forrest gives audio prompts like “You’ve overtaken your personal best to take 1st place” or “Your target ghost racer is 12 seconds ahead of you in 2nd place” so you can stay focused on your workout without having to look at your iPhone screen.

The big addition with the latest Forrest update is Apple Watch support. It offers a simple and clean UI to create and race right from your wrist without the need for iPhone.

Forrest for Apple Watch gives you the freedom to race without your phone. Enjoy the same fun race experience from your wrist with live stats, race progress, and opponent times; hear the same audio prompts you’re used to hearing on iPhone; and listen to and control your favourite workout music.

Other nice features include support for Apple Health and integration with Strava.

Forrest is a totally free, ad-supported app. In my use, the ads aren’t intrusive and are just on the iPhone app near the bottom of the race screen, with the Apple Watch app not showing any ads.

You can download the new version of Forrest for iPhone and Apple Watch from the App Store now.

