Tech entrepreneur looks to improve connected rowing

Photo by Andres Ayrton on Pexels.com

Gary Simpson, founder of myrow, spoke with Athletech on what he envisions for his company and for the future of connected rowing. Head below to learn more.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that Gary Simpson realized his connected rowing experience with his Concept2 rowing machine could be improved if it were to have better connectivity. To scratch that itch, Simpson founded myrow, a company that sells a 22-inch, full-color HD touchscreen that can be attached to a Concept2 erg, providing users with at-home workouts – attaching a myrow to a Concept2 offers “streaming classes, robust stats, and a community of rowers to workout with.”

According to Simpson, myrow allows you to upgrade your workout while keeping your rowing machine for $499 in addition to a monthly $29.99 subscription. Notably, what myrow provides content- and feature-wise is well beyond what is currently available for the Concept2.

What myrow is offering customers is the chance to enjoy a connected at-home rowing experience at a sexy price point on a machine that wouldn’t have a touchscreen otherwise. A Concept2 with the myrow touchscreen would cost about $1,500, whereas the cheapest Hydrow rower is $1,695, and the Peloton Row sells for $2,995.

Image via myrow

Myrow is launching this spring, and when asked what consumers can expect, Simpson said:

When we launch this Spring, the myrow tablet will come pre-loaded with over 80 video workouts and over 200 workouts and training plans (non-videos) and will have a constantly growing library with a variety of classes. In addition to the instructor-led workouts, there are also group rows, challenges, the ability to create your own workouts and preset workouts, including Concept2’s “Workout of the Day.”

Connect the Watts’ Take

I love that Simpson has figured out a way to take the market’s most popular connected rowing machine and improve it with an attachable 22-inch touchscreen, making the Concept2/myrow collaboration competitive with the likes of Hydrow and Peloton. It will be interesting to see how myrow does at launch, and we look forward to getting customers getting a myrow in hand.

Related