Introducing Hydrow Vista: The most immersive rower on the market

Connected rowing company, Hydrow, today launched the release of its newest rower – The Hydrow Vista. Featuring cutting-edge technology and a “whisper-quiet” rowing experience, the Hydrow Vista is now available for preorder for $3,995. Keep reading below to learn more.

The last time Hydrow released a connected rower was in 2022, with its Hydrow Wave Rower, a smaller and more compact version of The Hydrow Pro Rower.

Now, with the unveiling of the Hydrow Vista Rower, the company has taken years of research and customer feedback to provide its most premium experience yet.

Hydrow Vista features

The high-definition screen on the Hydrow Vista Rower is 27 inches, and its curved form naturally draws you into your rowing exercise; the monitor sits on a beautiful, sleek frame with seamless 180-degree rotation, allowing for On-Mat workouts.

When it comes to sound, Hydrow Vista’s speakers instantly connect via Bluetooth – the two 3-watt front-facing speakers allow for mid and high tones, and the two additional 10-watt speakers help to boost the bass while rounding out the lower frequencies. All four speakers work in tandem, creating a full, immersive experience while rowing.

The Hydrow Vista’s noise level is described as “whisper-quiet,” thanks to a dynamic spring tensioner that works with a high-performance V-belt that continuously adjusts variations, all resulting in an extremely quiet user experience.

As with other rowers from Hydrow, the Hydrow Vista has access to live rows and over 5,000 workouts from both athletes and Olympians that take users around the world for beautiful, scenic rows from Scotland to London to California, and more. Members also have access to On-Mat exercises such as yoga, pilates, strengthening, and stretching workouts – utilizing the Vista’s 180-degree screen rotation is perfect for the aforementioned workouts.

The Hydrow Vista Rower is available now for preorder for $3,995, with an expected release in the fall of this year and shipping expected for this winter.

