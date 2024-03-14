New Peloton iOS and Android app feature: Milestone reminders

While not new on Peloton Bikes, Treads, or Rows, milestone reminders are now available on the Peloton app for both iOS and Android to keep you motivated while working out or while working toward a specific goal. Head below to learn more.

Listed across the top of the homepage, Peloton members may have seen a new feature added to the Peloton app – milestone reminders. The new feature alerts members to upcoming milestones, including streaks, weekly activities, the number of workouts achieved, active days, and any specific goals a user has identified within the app.

In this example, milestone reminders for my colleague, Colin Jenkins, include the 11-week streak he is on as well as the 8 of 10 Tread Bootcamp Workouts he has completed. When Colin hits the 10 Tread Bootcamp Workout mark, he will receive the corresponding badge listed. To me, this feels like essential information for Peloton users to have, and for those whom the gamification of working out is effective (re: digital badges), this is a great way to keep members locked into their personal goals.

Another example of a milestone reminder, this time from a member who is approaching their 450th run, for which they will receive a corresponding digital badge (via Pelo Buddy):

Image via Pelo Buddy

The milestone reminder feature has been a part of Peloton’s hardware devices for quite some time now, but it’s a new addition to the app. According to Pelo Buddy, “Members often request this feature to help keep better track of which milestones they may be approaching, so that they make sure to celebrate with a specific class.”

Connect the Watts’ Take

While I don’t have a Peloton or utilize the Peloton app, I love the notifications I get on my Apple Watch when I’ve had a “7-day workout week” or when I’ve accomplished something worthy of a badge. I do wish there were more specific ways that Apple Watch gamified my workouts, such as something like a streak, but for now, I’m perfectly content with my specialized badges that correspond with historic months or specific workout challenges that I’ve achieved.

