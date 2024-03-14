Aviron finds rhythm with new iOS app, partners with Concept2

Aviron, a connected fitness company, today announced the launch of the Aviron App, now available on iOS devices and compatible with its new partner, Concept2 rowing machines. Keep reading below to learn more.

Aviron is a one-of-a-kind fitness entertainment platform that utilizes “psychology-backed principles” in order to make your workouts easier, more fun, and less stressful. Users can enjoy Aviron’s connected rowing machines that provide full-body HIIT and strength workouts.

Now, Aviron has not only launched its new app, but it has announced that the app is compatible with Concept2 rowing machines.

Using a gamified approach, Aviron taps into the science behind what exactly makes games and competitions fun and then applies that knowledge in order to create workouts that are both engaging and dynamic for users. Avrion app’s compatibility with Concept2 rowing machines is the first opportunity for more traditional rowers to experience Aviron’s library of content outside of its own lineup.

Andy Hoang, CEO and founder of Aviron:

At Aviron, we’re committed to revolutionizing fitness by making it enjoyable and accessible to everyone so that you can look forward to your next workout. The launch of the Aviron App represents another milestone in our overarching mission to redefine how people approach workouts. We’re thrilled to partner with the industry veterans at Concept2, introducing their users to a uniquely entertaining and engaging rowing experience.

The app will integrate with Concept2 rowing machines via Bluetooth connectivity, and will subsequently unlock Aviron’s content suite that includes “scenic rowing, live competition, multiplayer games, coached programs, and more.”

Concept2 is excited about the partnership as well. David Hart, from Concept2’s developer program:

It’s great to see Aviron become available for the Concept2 RowErg,” said David Hart from

Concept2’s developer program. “Although there are over 50 apps available to use with the RowErg, Aviron brings something new to the table, with its focus on gamification and a wide range of play options. We’re excited to see how the Concept2 community reacts to

it.

The Aviron app is available now for iOS devices, and will soon be compatible with Android devices.

Related