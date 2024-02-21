Garmin debuts Forerunner 165, a lower-cost runner’s watch with plenty of bells and whistles

Garmin yesterday announced the newest smartwatch to its lineup, the Forerunner 165. It’s a more affordable GPS running smartwatch that will help people of all skill levels to meet their personalized fitnes goals. Head below to learn more about the Garmin Forerunner 165.

Designed with runners in mind, the Forerunner 165 comes in two models – The Forerunner 165 or the Forerunner 165 Music. The music model of the Forerunner 165 is supported via Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music –with the Forerunner 165 Music, you can leave your phone at home while still listening to your running playlist.

The Forerunner 165 has an easy-to-read full-color display, a 5-button design, and a responsive touchscreen. Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales:

Whether you’re looking to complete your first 5K or set a new PR, the Forerunner 165 Series is here to help you through every step of your running journey. With personalized training plans, advanced running and recovery metrics, and 24/7 wellness monitoring, these user-friendly smartwatches include impressive tools to help you cross the finish line.

The impressive tools that Bartel speaks of include the standard health and fitness tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and more. The full specs of the Forerunner 165 include:

AMOLED Display

Race Adaptive Training Plans

Wrist-Based Running Power and Dynamics

Training Effect

Courses

Additional Activity Profiles and Workouts

Morning Report

Pulse Ox

Sleep Monitoring and Sleep Score

Music Storage

Audio Prompts: Follow guided workouts or hear performance alerts with wireless headphones connected to the watch (available only on Forerunner 165 Music).

Follow guided workouts or hear performance alerts with wireless headphones connected to the watch (available only on Forerunner 165 Music). Garmin Pay™ Contactless Payments

The coolest thing about the Forerunner 165 is its race adaptive training plans, which create exercise routines based on your metrics and any other goals you may have set for yourself and documented in the Garmin Connect app. The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now available for $250, while the Forerunner 165 Music is available for $300.

