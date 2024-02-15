Peloton backpedals: Company to keep Apple GymKit support after member backlash

Our colleague Ben Lovejoy over at 9to5Mac reported two days ago that Peloton was to eliminate Apple GymKit support later this month. Amidst member backlash, Peloton has now said they will keep Apple GymKit support for the Bike+. Keep reading below to learn more.

Earlier this week, Peloton emailed members to let them know that starting February 27, the company would be transitioning from Apple GymKit to Peloton One-Tap tracking with Apple Watch.



Now, the company has emailed members saying that they heard them “loud and clear,” and that they would no longer be ending the integration of Apple GymKit for the Bike+.



According to the email sent today, Apple GymKit can still be used by All-Access Members on a cycling workout. Apple GymKit integration allows users to sync their workout data between Bike+ and Apple Watch, giving people helpful, accurate metrics as they exercise. The email notes that Peloton One-Tap Tracking will continue to be available on the Bike+, as it is on the rest of Peloton’s hardware.

Peloton launched Apple Watch integration back in 2022, bringing heart-rate tracking and calories to Peloton machines. As for Apple GymKit support, Peloton initially marketed it as an exclusive feature for owners of the Bike+, and while Peloton has been updating its various hardware to use Peloton One-Tap over Apple GymKit, they only recommend the latter for members who haven’t updated their machine’s software.

Apple GymKit is available for any company to use, and even though the adoption of the integration has been slow, Peloton’s members cared enough about Peloton eliminating Apple GymKit that they complained, got Peloton’s attention, subsequently causing the company to keep its integration with Apple GymKit on the Bike+.

