After 23 years as a fitness industry leader, Zumba has finally launched its first app

Did you also not know that Zumba, a leader in the fitness space for over two decades, has never had its own version of an app? Welcome to the club! The world’s largest dance-fitness company has finally joined the App Store and Google Play Store for the first time. Head below to learn more about the Zumba app.

For 23 years, Zumba has been a leader in dance fitness, and now the company has announced its first dip into the at-home workout world with its highly-anticipated Zumba app. Zumba CEO, Alberto Perlman:

The behavior of our students has evolved and while nothing beats an in-person class, they have made it clear that they are expecting us to provide a quality, hybrid Zumba experience. The launch of our consumer app represents a major milestone in our commitment to ensuring Zumba classes are accessible at all times.

Zumba has been around since 2001 and has evolved over the last two decades to offer a wide variety of Zumba classes to its members, including Zumba, Zumba Step, Zumba Kids, Aqua Zumba, and many more. The core of Zumba is a class that includes a combination of low-intensity and high-intensity moves that help you dance the calories away.

The Zumba App marries Zumba’s music, instructors, and top-quality content production to give users a premium workout experience. Highlights of the app include:

The ability to find in-person classes

Zumba® Virtual+: Users have unlimited access to a comprehensive, on-demand library of Zumba workouts suitable for every body and fitness level; there is a wide variety of dance workouts to choose from to suit every mood and level of experience

Included in the Zumba Virtual+ subscription cost, users can stream from a SmartTV, cast their workouts from their phones to a TV, or simply workout from their smartphone

The ability to schedule workouts and set goals – with the Zumba app, users can keep track of their fitness routine as well as their personal fitness goals

Schedule both in-person and on-demand classes

The Zumba App is free to download, but there is a cost for the Zumba Virtual+ subscription ($20/month).

