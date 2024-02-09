How to clean the Apple Vision Pro light seal cushion

If you own an Apple Vision Pro, you may want to consider regularly cleaning some of its components. Most importantly, the removable Light Seal Cushions since they are the contact point between the Vision Pro and your face.

How to clean Apple Vision Pro

Even if you aren’t particularly active with the Vision Pro, wearing it for several hours a day means the Light Seal Cushions will absorb a significant amount of sweat, grease, and oil from your skin. Therefore, similar to pillowcases, it’s probably best to clean them once every week or so.

To clean them, Apple recommends mixing 2 cups of warm water with 5 teaspoons (or approximately 1.5 tablespoons) of fragrance-free dish soap. Submerge the Light Seal Cushion in the soapy water, remove it, and then gently press and rub its surface with your hands and fingers for about two minutes. Afterward, rinse it under running water and gently squeeze the foam to remove excess soap for about 30 seconds or until all the soap is out. Let it air dry at room temperature. If placed near a fan, I’ve found it takes about 3 to 4 hours to fully dry.

While 5 teaspoons of dish soap might seem excessive for this type of cleaning, it is the amount Apple recommends. However, you could probably use much less and still thoroughly clean the cushion.

This cleaning process is also recommended by Apple for the Vision Pro cover and headbands. For the actual Light Seal, instead of submerging it directly in water, Apple suggests dipping a soft, lint-free cloth in the soapy mixture, gently rubbing the surface of the Light Seal, and then using a second lint-free cloth dampened with fresh water to remove the soap. However, you probably don’t need to clean the Light Seal as often, since it’s the Light Seal Cushions that are in direct contact with your face.

Additionally, if you work out with the Vision Pro, as I’ve been experimenting with, I suggest designating one of the two Light Seal Cushions for this purpose, or possibly even purchasing an additional one since they are priced around $29. I anticipate that many third-party light seal cushions better suited for this type of use will soon be available.

