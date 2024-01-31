How well do you bounce back from stress? Oura Ring’s new Resilience feature will tell you

There is a lot to love about the Oura Ring, including its in-depth sleep analysis and its accuracy when tracking physical activity. While Oura Ring has had a Daytime stress feature for some time, it is now rolling out Resilience metrics into the app. Head below to learn more.

Having an understanding of your health and the data that something like Oura Ring can provide is a powerful tool for taking actionable steps in proving your overall health and wellbeing. Resilience is an important factor in day-to-day success, and Oura can now measure resilience for its users.

Defining resilience

In order to determine resilience, Oura uses Daytime stress levels, daily restorative time, and sleep recovery. Using an ongoing balance of physiological stress and recovery throughout the course of the day and night based on a 14-day average, Oura is able to determine your level of resilience.

Oura combines your Readiness Score (a more holistic view of your health) and Resilience – noting that they work in tandem – to help determine your ability to bounce back from stress. If your Readiness Score is scoring higher day after day, your Resilience levels will be similar; however, if you have one bad night of sleep that affects your Readiness Score, it won’t negatively impact your Resilience level.

Using the Resilience feature

Oura uses Resilience as a long-term metric, meaning users need to have five days of complete data (wearing the Oura Ring both during the day and throughout the night for five days) within a 14-day period. If you’ve just gotten the Oura Ring, it will take a minimum of 10 days to get accurate Resilience data as your ring needs time to establish and track both your recovery and stress baselines.

The contributors to Resilience include:

Daytime stress load: uses heart rate, HRV, motion, and temperature during the day to determine physiological stress during the day (See also Inside the Ring: Understanding Oura’s New Daytime Stress Feature)

uses heart rate, HRV, motion, and temperature during the day to determine physiological stress during the day (See also Inside the Ring: Understanding Oura’s New Daytime Stress Feature) Daytime recovery (also referred to as Restorative Time)

(also referred to as Restorative Time) Nighttime recovery: Uses your Sleep Score, resting heart rate, HRV balance, and Recovery Index

Where to find Resilience

Just like with other daily scores via Oura Ring, your Resilience score will pop up on the app when you first wake up amongst your Sleep and Readiness Scores.

via Oura Ring

There are five levels of Resilience, including:

Exceptional: You’ve achieved an ideal balance of physiological stress and recovery.

You’ve achieved an ideal balance of physiological stress and recovery. Strong: Your body is in a great place to deal with upcoming challenges thanks to your strong recent balance of physiological stress and recovery.

Your body is in a great place to deal with upcoming challenges thanks to your strong recent balance of physiological stress and recovery. Solid: Your balance of physiological stress and recovery has been good of late, and your body is in a nice spot to deal with upcoming challenges. Just be sure to follow any increases in stress with some extra rest.

Your balance of physiological stress and recovery has been good of late, and your body is in a nice spot to deal with upcoming challenges. Just be sure to follow any increases in stress with some extra rest. Adequate: You’re hanging in there, but your resilience is not quite where you want it to be long-term. Check in on your balance of physiological stress and recovery to see if there’s a small adjustment that could help.

You’re hanging in there, but your resilience is not quite where you want it to be long-term. Check in on your balance of physiological stress and recovery to see if there’s a small adjustment that could help. Limited: There’s a clear gap between the recovery your body is getting and the recovery it needs to balance your recent levels of physiological stress.

Just like with other features of Oura Ring, users will be able to get more detailed analytics on Resilience within the app that visualizes the data.

Connect the Watts’ Take

I love my Oura Ring and am looking forward to this feature rolling out. The Oura app is truly one of the best and most beautiful apps that I have on my phone, and I love that Oura continues to innovate and add features to the Oura Ring experience.

