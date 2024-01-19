Viral TikTok highlights a common problem for women: Gymtimidation

Photo by Victor Freitas on Pexels.com

In a now-viral TikTok that has racked up over 5 million views, Charlie (@fitwithchaz), a TikTok fitness influencer, posted her experience while trying to film content for her socials. In it, a man can be seen placing a heavy dumbbell behind Charlie so that she was unable to finish her set. Head below for more details.

Getting there is the first step

There are myriad tasks to accomplish when it comes to getting oneself to the gym – waking up early, bad weather, getting undressed just to get re-dressed, transportation, fixing yourself a quick pre-workout snack, and so on and so forth. If you’ve gone as far as to actually get yourself to the gym, you’ve already achieved more than most. If you’re new to the gym, knowing what machines to use and where to start is a whole other obstacle in and of itself.

Whether you’re just starting to hone in your exercise regimen or you have years of experience, working out at the gym as a woman can be incredibly intimidating because of certain types of men in these fitness spaces – this is especially apparent in Charlie’s viral TikTok. To be clear, other men can be intimidated by your classically toxic “gym bro” as well, but more women experience this type of gymtimidation than men do.

Space invader, content blocker

In the viral TikTok Charlie can be seen explaining how to do a specific type of exercise, when all of a sudden a man encroaches on her space and sets a dumbbell behind her, effectively preventing Charlie from finishing the exercise. She tries to address him, but he doesn’t respond; Charlie notes that he doesn’t have headphones in and therefore can hear her.

@fitwithchaz disclaimer: the gym is absolutely everyones space, i never mind people walking in and out of videos – i had been using the bar in this rack and he had seen me training there so he absolutely knew what he was doing take this as your reminder to be kind to others and take up the space you deserve 💛 ♬ original sound – CHARLIE | Fitness & Wellness

While at first glance this might not seem like “a big deal,” this is exactly the sort of behavior that prevents women from going to the gym in the first place. Why would this man freely invade the space of another’s? Because he believes he can, because he has been taught that he can. There’s an argument to be made about fitness influencers in general in regards to filming content at a gym, but this is the world we live in now. Furthermore, do we really think that had Charlie been a man, this stranger would have come into that same space and set a dumbbell down before walking away?

When you read the comments on TikTok, there is a chorus of different opinions on the video, which is to be expected. There is a whole host of women empathizing and relating to Charlie, sharing their own experiences. One woman said, “I was doing hip Thrust on a bench once, and a guy sat down to do arm curls. lol I was like ok we sharing I guess lol.”

And another: “had a guy pull a 45 off the bar on the bench i was using. didnt notice till i layed down. called him out and he acted like it wasnt a big deal.”

And another: “Literally had a guy put his mat right by the end of my barbell. Like right under it.”

And another: “I’m clearly not even close to as fit as you- but I’ve had men take equipment away as I’m using it. Even had trainer with me as it happened.”

Some of the people in the comments were questioning Charlie’s filming in the first place, without addressing the fact that encroaching on someone’s space like that – silently, quickly, and with zero engagement – is alarming, disrespectful, and intimidating. Furthermore, to focus on the filming rather than her space being obtruded is called misogyny and internalized misogyny, but we don’t have time to dig into that particular hellhole on this snowy Friday afternoon. And, again, this whole encounter begs the question – would that man have done the same if it was another man filming content?

Connect the Watts’ Take

I can’t stand anyone who thinks that they are entitled to any space simply because they exist. For this man to walk over, set a dumbbell down, and walk away all while Charlie was filming says everything anyone needs to know about him – he believes that he matters more than she does. It’s a small power move that Charlie attempts to deflect, but it’s one that prevents people from feeling safe in the gym, which is a traditionally masculine place.

