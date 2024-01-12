 Skip to main content

This airy home gym brings the outdoors to your front step

Avatar for Laura Rosenberg  | Jan 12 2024 - 12:41 pm PT
woman wearing orange leggings and white tank top doing pull ups
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Pexels.com

We here at Connect the Watts love a home gym and seeing what works and what could potentially be improved to give people an optimal at-home exercise experience. The home gym setup we have for you today is bright, airy, and opens up to a lovely green promenade. Head below for more details.

Check out this bright, open at-home gym setup brought to us by Contractorsdotcom:

Favorite features

First and foremost, I am a fan of any space that allows for maximum natural light, and this home gym setup certainly has that in spades. I love the idea that you can work out and face the outdoors, allowing – in this case – for fresh air into your home gym while exercising.

The main hardware in this setup – the rowing machine, the air bike, and the recumbent bike – all face the outdoors, which allows the user to experience scenery and activity that they wouldn’t be able to otherwise. There’s a reason why connected exercise equipment offers real-world scenes and settings (usually with a subscription), but in this case, having a connected piece of equipment for that purpose isn’t necessary.

Suggestions for improvement

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: All home gyms should include a mirror so that the person exercising minimizes the risk of injury. Without a mirror, it’s impossible to ensure that your form is correct, therefore increasing the probability that you’re doing something wrong which could result in an injury. In this particular home gym setup, a mirror could easily be added to either wall, which would also make this already small space feel a whole lot bigger.

Additionally, I think there is too much machinery in this space, especially considering that an air bike and a recumbent bike are exercising similar muscle groups. At the very least, I would replace one of the bikes with a treadmill to offer more variety.

Lastly, this home setup is lacking in artwork or any type of wall decor. It’s not that you need home decor to make an at-home gym an optimal space for working out, but why not make it your own with a motivational quote or a piece of art that you really love?

Cost breakdown

  • Merach Rowing Machine – $300
  • Merach Recumbent Exercise Bike – $260
  • Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike – $200
  • Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench – $150
  • Adjustable Dumbbell Set – $120
  • Artificial Ficus Tree – $90
  • ER KANG Roman Chair – $80
  • Vinsguir Ab Roller – $22
  • Amazon Basics Yoga Mat – $20
  • Push Up Bars – $13

Total cost: $1,255

Connect the Watts’ Take

This is an excellent use of space for a small gym that serves the outside world to you on a platter. With a mirror and a couple of personalized touches, this home gym setup would really shine.

What are your thoughts? What would you add, replace, or eliminate? Let us know in the comments below.

