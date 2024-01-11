We love this sleek, futuristic at-home gym setup

Photo by Victor Freitas on Pexels.com

At Connect the Watts, we prioritize exercise and physical fitness, and we love looking at home gyms to review for our readers. The next installment in our home gym series comes from a company called NYMRA Studios, an architecture and design firm based in India.

With chrome hardware and subtle color pops, this home gym space has everything you need to get (or stay) in shape.

Let’s take a closer look at this home gym, designed by NYRMA:

Favorite features

I love that the machinery in this space facing the window – the lat pulldown machine, the press/row machine – match each other in a sleek, futuristic-looking chrome. I’m also a big fan of the word art here, which usually I am not – having the words “Beast Mode” posted as a focal point wouldn’t motivate me to work out, but hey! To each their own. This piece of artwork posted opposite the machinery in this particular home gym has the word “Again” listed five times, with the “A” fading so that eventually it just reads “Gain.”

As we now know, I also love a mirror in a home gym and would argue it’s as essential to the space as any piece of exercise equipment to help avoid injury. Without it, you would be completely in the dark about your form (unless you are working with a trainer or have an exercise buddy), therefore risking injury.

Suggestions for improvement

While I like that there are curtains across the windows to offer more lighting choices, I’m struggling to understand why they wouldn’t all be sheer white curtains. What’s the point of the darker brown curtains on either side? They have a blackout vibe to them, and natural light looks great in any space – especially a home gym.

Cost breakdown

Syedee Deltoid and Shoulder Press Machine – $400

Gymost Treadmill – $390

Cast Iron Standard Plates and Barbell – $200

GDLF Lat Pulldown Machine – $170

Home Gym Mirror – $160

JX Fitness Barbell Rack – $140

RDX Punching Bag – $120

URBNFit Stability Ball – $25

Balance Form Yoga Mat – $20

Total cost: $1,625

Connect the Watts’ Take

If you replaced those deep taupe, borderline blackout curtains on either side of the sheer white curtains, this gym would be a 10/10. I love the chrome and gold-colored machinery, and with a variety of hardware to choose from, no exercise would be off-limits in this space.

