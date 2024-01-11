Meet the Amazfit Helio Ring, the smart ring for athletes

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Amazfit announced the Helio Ring, which will enter a somewhat saturated smart ring market including Oura, McClear, Evie Ring, and others. Whereas other smart rings focus on sleep analysis, the Amazfit Helio Ring is designed with athletes in mind, honing in on mental and physical recovery. Head below to learn more about the Amazfit Helio Ring.

A smart ring designed for athletes

Zepp Health, a leader in technology and smart wearables, revealed during CES’s Pepcom’s Digital Experience the Amazfit Helio Ring. This is Zepp’s first smart ring, and it will be focused on not only tracking health metrics while working out, but uniquely, the Amazfit Helio Ring will focus on the recovery process in order to aid athletes with what they need to deliver their best performance – per its website, “It’s an elite health tracker for elite athletes.” Zepp Health also revealed Zepp Clarity Pixie hearing aids at Pepcom.

Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health:

We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being through our advanced smart wearables. The Amazfit Helio Ring and Zepp Clarity Pixie exemplify our commitment to providing accessible, intelligent healthcare solutions that enhance their lives.

Amazfit Helio Ring specs

Made of titanium alloy and weighing less than 4g, the Amazfit Helio Ring can be worn all day and can either sync with your Amazfit smartwatches or can be used and worn independently. Its primary focus is helping athletes optimize their recovery phase, resulting in peak athletic performance.

The ring monitors heart rate, stress levels, blood-oxygen saturation, sleep quality and daytime naps, three sleep stages (light, deep, and REM), and sleep-breathing quality. The Amazfit Helio Ring claims that with these metrics reported, you will have “an even clearer picture of your mental and physical recovery.” The ring is also water-resistant of up to 100 meters of water pressure, meaning you can wear it during any type of sport or training exercise.

Users can get Readiness insights with a subscription to Zepp Aura, and if you’re a runner, the Zepp App can analyze data from your recorded workouts and generate race predictions.

The Amazfit Helio Ring will be available in a size 10 or 12, but we don’t yet know how much it will cost. Come spring of this year the ring will be available on the Amazfit website. For those who buy an Amazfit Helio ring in March, a free 3-month trial of the Zepp Aura rest and wellness service will be included.

More on Amazfit Helio Ring:

Whether you’re the type of athlete who needs to move fast, or the type who needs to endure intense bouts of action, the Amazfit Helio Ring is here for you.Made from skin-friendly titanium alloy and available in size 10 or size 12, this smart ring for athletes can even be custom engraved with whatever date or motivational phrase gets you in the right headspace to perform.

