Hydrow Rowers now FSA, HSA eligible

Yesterday, connected fitness rowing company Hydrow announced that its rowing machines are eligible through Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). Head below the fold to learn what this means.

HSAs and FSAs, explained

Yesterday, Hydrow announced that their rowing machines – the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave – are now eligible for payment via HSAs and FSAs.

An HSA account is a program that acts as a savings account, allowing you to set aside money on a pre-tax basis for certain qualified medical expenses. HSAs can cover anything from deductibles, co-pays, prescriptions, health and wellness-related expenses, therapy, and more. An FSA account is similar – allowing you to take money out of your paycheck to put in an account that can be used for qualified medical expenses – except FSAs have lower contribution limits, and HSAs roll over year-to-year.

Save with Hydrow

Because the Hydrow Rower and Hydrow Wave are now eligible with HSAs and FSAs, you can save 30-40% on them by purchasing them with pre-tax dollars. Here’s how:

1. Visit Hydrow.com

2. Checkout as guest. Select Truemed as your payment option and enter your HSA/FSA debit card information.

3. Take a quick health survey to determine eligibility. Once approved, you’ll receive an order confirmation!

