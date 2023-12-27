Head Peloton instructor, Robin Arzón, joins Good Morning America as newest contributor

This morning on Good Morning America, it was announced that Robin Arzón – a head Peloton instructor, New York Times best-selling author, and attorney – is the newest contributor to the Good Morning American panel. Head below the fold to learn more.

The announcement was made on Instagram, X, and, of course, Good Morning America that Robin Arzón would be joining the Good Morning America team.

Robyn’s first appearance on Good Morning America as a contributor included her talking about a 4-point audit as we head into the near year – the purpose of the 4-point audit is getting people to commit and take stock of where we are currently, and how people can become the healthiest, happiest versions of themselves in 2024. Arzón said:

We are going to get into the new year taking stock of our physical health, our mental health, our financial health, and our dreams. What are our goals in the new year?

Arzón goes on to say that she herself did the 4-point audit back when she was a lawyer because she was feeling low on energy and she didn’t feel like she was living her passion – she notes wanting to provide people with a framework as we enter the new year.

Do you want to thrive in the new year?@onepeloton’s @RobinNYC shares her 4-part life audit to succeed in 2024:

👉 Create a mantra

👉 Vision boarding

👉 Journaling

👉 Visuallization/Dreamscaping pic.twitter.com/TOgSeKrQv5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 27, 2023

Even though Arzón will be continuing as the newest member of the GMA family, her role at Peloton will not change, and she will continue to teach Peloton classes. Not only that, but she is by no means the first Peloton instructor to be a contributing member of a morning show. Arzón joins Jess Simms, Ally Love, and Tunde Oyeneyin, who are all contributors to other media organizations.

Related