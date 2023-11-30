Tonal and Best Buy announce new partnership

Tonal, a smart at-home gym company, is now partnering with Best Buy to bring large-scale retail expansion to the big box store. Customers can now shop for Tonal products and accessories on Best Buy’s website. Head below to learn more.

Tonal made its way onto the connected fitness scene back in 2015 and works to stay true to its mission of developing and creating a truly personalized approach to strength training. Using adaptive digital weight, data science, computer vision, and both AI- and instructor-led fitness content, Tonal has become a leader within the at-home fitness space.

In a move that will undoubtedly expand customer reach for Tonal for multiple reasons, this partnership with Best Buy will give many people a first glimpse into what sort of products and customer experiences Tonal has to offer – Tonal’s partnership with Best Buy is a big win for both brands.

Ian Yung, Tonal’s SVP of revenue:

This relationship with Best Buy is the natural next step in our journey as we continue to increase our distribution and expand our ecommerce presence to continue our mission of making at-home fitness more accessible. As one of the nation’s most trusted retailers, Best Buy has a loyal built-in customer base, and we are excited about the potential for more people to experience the power of Tonal. businesswire.com

A nice customer bonus to this partnership is Best Buy’s infamous Geek Squad, which will manage the setup and delivery of Tonal products, further expanding Tonal’s customer reach, without an additional cost. According to the press release, “The in-home delivery and expert installation are included in the purchase of Tonal from BestBuy.com.” Tonal hasn’t had this type of personalized installation for their equipment before the partnership with Best Buy, and as a consumer, it’s always nice to have complex purchases be properly set up for you.

Right now, you can get Tonal’s Intelligent Home Gym System for $3,390 from Best Buy’s website, complete with installation courtesy of Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

