The hottest foam roller ever made: HotRock Review

When it comes to foam rollers, I’ve tested out the traditional, the spiky, the vibrating, the soft, the hard, the short, the long – you name it, I’ve tried it (and probably have it). However, when it comes to foam rollers that can heat up, there are not a lot of great options.

At least outside of the HotRock Foam Roller.

HotRock Foam Roller: Video review

The HotRock Foam Roller surprised the hell out of me when I first used it. I probably should have expected 175 degrees Fahrenheit to feel hot, but given my previous experiences, I figured the claimed temperature would be an exaggeration.

It wasn’t.

At its maximum setting, the foam roller almost feels too hot to hold. But the heat feels perfect when once you start rolling over an area and begin to adjust (though, if needed, you can lower the temperature as needed down to 125 degrees).

In order to heat up, the HotRock Foam Roller does need to be plugged in. Luckily, the cord is pretty long, so it never got in the way or felt like a limitation. The cord can also be stored within the foam roller itself when not in use.

Heating up does take a little time. The website says it takes 5 minutes to get to the max temperature, but in my experience, it takes 8 minutes or more.

The wait is completely worth it, though. With this amount of heat, it really makes rolling out feel much better and more productive, even more so than vibrating foam rollers that have become more popular over the past few years.

Over the past few months, it has become my foam roller of choice, and I think it is definitely worth checking out!

