Speediance improves design of Adjustable Bench

The Speediance Gym Monster and Speediance Gym Pal both promise to deliver an affordable, full-strength gym utilizing digital weight resistance. (You can find links to our reviews of both below.) Overall, most of the included accessories with Speediance’s packages are well designed. The only real problem I had was with the unstable adjustable bench.

Luckily, Speediance has now fixed the stability of the bench, and I have been able to test the new design out.

The previous design of Speediance’s Adjustable Bench had an unfortunate flaw. While stable when laid flat, the stability would decrease as the bench was set to an incline. While this might not be as big a deal for someone lighter than me, at my weight of 200 pounds, the amount of instability felt unsafe, especially when using heavier weights.

When I reported this to Speediance, they told me they had a new design in the works. Now, a month later, I was finally able to try it, and I am happy to report the stability of the Adjustable Bench has been vastly improved.

The new design of the Speediance Adjustable Bench is a lot more stable.

It is now stable enough that I would be comfortable lifting with it alongside Speediance’s max load of 200 pounds. It’s not perfect (most high-quality benches cost three to eight times more), but I would say it is now definitely safe for users who weigh up to 200 pounds, though given that it is not yet perfectly stable when inclined, I am not sure I would recommend it to anyone weighing more than I do.

You can learn more about the Speediance Gym Monster here and see our review here.

(Use discount code ‘Colin’ for $120 off.)

You can learn more about the Speediance Gym Pal here and see our review here.

(Use discount code ‘colin-gp’ for $100.)

