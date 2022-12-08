Speediance hands-on demo [Video]

The Speediance Home Gym is a lower-priced alternative to a digital weight machine like Tonal. While you can see our full review here, you may also want to see a more in-depth preview of how Speediance works. See below for our hands-on demo.

In our review of Speediance, we wrote:

Speediance may not be as smart, beginner friendly, and definitely not as safe as others. But what Speediance does have going for it is a very solid, space efficient design that doesn’t require being bolted to a wall – all at a price that is significantly lower than most other options.

In the following Speediance Demo, you can see what the workouts and programs are like as well as how the accessories and exercise types work.

Buy Speediance here

Use code THNZE3FW for an additional $200 off.

